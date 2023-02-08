Outside The Confines: When football matters most...

Happy Wednesday party people, the Super Bowl is fast approaching, and we all know that that means baseball. is. next. So if you’re in it for the football (meh), the commercials (sometimes great), or the halftime show (generally a good time), it’s a perfect way to say goodbye to football season and welcome in baseball season.

We’re going to dive straight into links.

Let’s kick things off with some Bananas.

The stars showed out for the Justin Turner Golf Classic. pic.twitter.com/ZbhunPUUOY — MLB (@MLB) February 7, 2023

These three players are approaching a big milestone in 2023! pic.twitter.com/jglPJ45eHB — MLB (@MLB) February 8, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.