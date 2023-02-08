Marquee Sports Network will televise 29 Cubs Spring Training games

Marquee Sports Network announced Wednesday that it will televise 29 of the Cubs’ 33 Spring Training games, beginning with the spring opener Saturday, February 25 at Sloan Park against the Giants at 2:05 p.m. CT.

The only games that won’t be on Marquee are:

Sunday, February 26 and Saturday, March 11 vs. the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch. Both those games will be live on MLB Network at 2:05 p.m. CT.

Monday, February 28 vs. the Diamondbacks at 2:10 p.m. CT. This is a split squad game. Marquee will be carrying a Cubs/Guardians game at Sloan Park in that time slot.

Friday, March 17 vs. the White Sox at 3:05 p.m. CT. This is also a split squad game. Marquee will be carrying a Cubs/Dodgers game at Sloan Park in that time slot. (The White Sox have not yet announced a spring TV schedule but it is possible this game might be available on NBC Sports Chicago.)

Marquee also announced that their show Cubs 360 will air nightly 30-minute shows beginning on Monday, February 13 and continuing through Saturday, February 25, including highlights from camp and exclusive interviews with Cubs personnel.

So, apart from the two Cubs off days (March 13 and 20), there will be a Cubs game on the air, either on Marquee or MLB Network, every other day from February 25 through the conclusion of Spring Training Tuesday, March 28 vs. the White Sox.

Here is the complete spring broadcast schedule. It’s almost time to play ball!