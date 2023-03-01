Cubs vs. Mariners at Mesa preview, Wednesday 3/1, 2:05 CT

We will see the Cubs play a regular-season game THIS MONTH, to be specific, four weeks from tomorrow.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner 2B, Swanson SS, Happ LF, Bellinger CF, Mancini 1B, Rios 3B, Gomes C, Velázquez RF, Morel DH

Mariners lineup:

Rodriguez CF, Kelenic LF, Suarez 3B, Pollock DH, White 1B, Haggerty 2B, Murphy C, Calhoun RF, McCoy SS

Hayden Wesneski will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Roenis Elias, Brendon Little, Vinny Nittoli, Manuel Rodriguez and Michael Rucker.

Robbie Ray will start for the Mariners.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. No radio/audio today. If you miss the live TV broadcast, there wil be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 7 p.m. CT. Outside the Cubs market territory, there will be a rebroadcast on MLB Network at 3 a.m. CT Thursday.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Mariners site Lookout Landing. If you do go there to interact with Mariners fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2 p.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.