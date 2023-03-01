Baseball history unpacked, March 1

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Paul Hines, Hank Wyse, Bob Usher, Doug Creek, Micah Hoffpauir, Adbert Alzolay*.

Today in history:

752 BC - Romulus, first king of Rome, celebrates the first Roman triumph after his victory over the Caeninenses, following the Rape of the Sabine Women.

- Romulus, first king of Rome, celebrates the first Roman triumph after his victory over the Caeninenses, following the Rape of the Sabine Women. 1260 - Hulagu Khan, grandson of Genghis, conquers Damascus.

- Hulagu Khan, grandson of Genghis, conquers Damascus. 1565 - Portuguese soldier Estácio de Sá founds the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

- Portuguese soldier Estácio de Sá founds the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. 1692 - Sarah Goode, Sarah Osborne, & Tituba arrested for witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts.

- Sarah Goode, Sarah Osborne, & Tituba arrested for witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts. 1803 - Ohio becomes 17th state of the Union.

- Ohio becomes 17th state of the Union. 1867 - Most of Nebraska becomes 37th US state (expanded later)

- Most of Nebraska becomes 37th US state (expanded later) 1872 - Yellowstone becomes the world’s first national park.

- Yellowstone becomes the world’s first national park. 1941 - Captain America created by cartoonists Joe Simon and Jack Kirby is first published by Timely Comics (premiere issue released on December 20, 1940).

- Captain America created by cartoonists Joe Simon and Jack Kirby is first published by Timely Comics (premiere issue released on December 20, 1940). 2020 - First known COVID-19 case in New York state, a health care worker returning from Iran.

