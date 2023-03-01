 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Casualties of Spring Training

Some injuries are breaking out in Spring Training and none bigger than the one to Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux. The Padres are in it to win it. A look ahead to the WBC. And Joey Votto is still the most interesting man in baseball.

By Josh Timmers
The Dodgers didn’t get into the free agent shortstop bidding this winter because . . . well, really because they’re saving up all their money to make a bid for Shohei Ohtani. But the other reason was because they felt confident that Gavin Lux could handle the job.

Yeah, about that. . .

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

