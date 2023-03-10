Cubs vs. White Sox at Mesa preview, Friday 3/10, 2:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Madrigal 2B, Happ LF, Bellinger CF, Hosmer 1B, Rios 3B, Torrens DH, Tauchman RF, McKinstry SS, Barnhart C

White Sox lineup:

Andrus 2B, Vaughn 1B, Benintendi LF, Grandal DH, Colas RF, Marisnick CF, Ramos 3B, Zavala C, Gonzalez SS

Drew Smyly will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Adbert Alzolay, Ryan Borucki, Brad Boxberger and Caleb Kilian.

Lucas Giolito will start for the White Sox. Other Sox pitchers today: Declan Cronin, Nate Fisher, Reynaldo López, Edgar Navarro and Bryan Shaw.

Umpires for #WhiteSox (6-5) at #Cubs (9-4):

Scott Barry, Bruce Dreckman, Rob Drake, Paul Clemons (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 3:05 pm

Venue: Sloan Park — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) March 10, 2023

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There is a radio broadcast today on 670 The Score. If you miss the live TV broadcast, there will be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 7 p.m. CT.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation White Sox site South Side Sox. If you do go there to interact with White Sox fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2 p.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.