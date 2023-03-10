Baseball history unpacked, March 10

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1857 - The National Association of Base Ball Players is formed at a meeting in New York City. Twenty-two teams are represented, and William Van Cott of the Gothams is elected president. (2)
- 1904 - New York Giants players leave Mobile, AL ahead of the law after a local judge issues a warrant for their arrest for beating a local umpire unconscious during an exhibition game. The players were goaded by manager John McGraw. (2)
- 1951 - FBI director J. Edgar Hoover announces that he has turned down an offer to become Commissioner of baseball. The governor of California, Earl Warren, had previously rejected an offer to become baseball’s leader. (1,2)
- 1959 - Dorothy Comiskey Rigney, granddaughter of the Old Roman, Charles Comiskey, sells her 54 percent ownership in the White Sox to Bill Veeck’s syndicate for $2.7 million. Brother Chuck fails in his attempt to match or improve the bid. Comiskey control of the franchise ends after 60 years.
- 1993 - Sherry Davis becomes the first woman major league public address announcer when she is hired by the San Francisco Giants to work at Candlestick Park. (2)
- 2004 - When asked by Senator John McCain to renegotiate the Major League Baseball contract in regard to the use of controlled substances, Major League Players Association head Donald Fehr refuses to comply. Although the union boss condemns the use of steroids, he believes the players oppose random drug testing as a violation of privacy, an argument countered by the Arizona Republican as unacceptable; McCain promises congressional action if the status quo is maintained. (2)
- 2015 - In a Cactus League game, three of the Cubs bright young prospects give fans what they hope is a glimpse of the future when they connect for back-to-to-back-to-back homers in the fourth inning against Cleveland. OF Jorge Soler starts things off with a monster shot to left field off Trevor Bauer, and two pitches later, 2B Javier Baez drives the ball to the same spot. The next man up, 3B Kris Bryant, completes the trifecta with a huge blast to the opposite field. Of the trio, Baez has the most big league experience with half a season under his belt. (2)
- 2022 - One day after Commissioner Rob Manfred had announced the cancellation of another week’s worth of games because of the lack of progress in resolving the lockout, now approaching its 100th day, the two sides reach an agreement. The season will start on April 7th, but will include a full schedule of 162 games per team. To reach an agreement, the two sides agree to push aside the contentious issue of an international draft, allowing discussions to continue on the side until the end of July. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Dad Lytle, Gene DeMontreville, Bill Heath, Joe Campbell, Darcy Fast, Donnie Murphy.
Today in history:
- 241 BC - First Punic War: Battle of the Aegates Islands - The Romans sink the Carthaginian fleet bringing the First Punic War to an end.
- 1535 - Bishop Tomés de Berlanga discovers the Galapagos Islands.
- 1862 - US issues first paper money in the form of $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $500 and $1000 notes.
- 1876 - First telephone call; Alexander Graham Bell says “Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you” to his assistant Thomas Watson.
- 1982 - Sygyzy: all nine planets aligned on same side of Sun.
