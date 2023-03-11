Cubs vs. Dodgers at Glendale preview, Saturday 3/11, 2:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner 2B, Swanson SS, Mancini RF, Rios 1B, Gomes C, Wisdom 3B, Tauchman DH, Morel CF, McKinstry LF

Dodgers lineup:

Rojas SS, Muncy 3B, Martinez LF, Outman CF, Busch 1B, Pages RF, Hernandez 2B, DeLuca DH, Mazeika C

Hayden Wesneski will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Anthony Kay, Brendon Little, Michael Rucker and Cam Sanders.

Noah Syndergaard will start for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are a split squad today.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Marquee will be carrying the Dodgers feed from SportsNet LA. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There is a radio broadcast on 670 The Score. If you miss the live TV broadcast, there will be a rebroadcast on MLB Network at 12:00 a.m. CT Sunday (outside the Cubs and Dodgers market territories).

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

