Cub Tracks’ nine is the end of the line

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Both Kyle Hendricks and Codi Heuer got work in at camp Friday morning as their rehab progresses. #Cubs @WatchMarquee pic.twitter.com/9mi1qjnDHR— Scott Changnon (@ScottyChags) March 10, 2023
Talking about the buzzy sweeper slider on @WatchMarquee.— Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) March 9, 2023
Here’s my attempt to consolidate WHY this pitch has taken off.#Cubs have 12(!!) pitchers who have added it prior to *this* season, and I’m certain I’m missing a lot more. pic.twitter.com/KlZmgVyoHE
Nico Hoerner on what makes Jameson Taillon such a tough pitcher to face. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/Ofoo3TIMja— Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) March 10, 2023
- Peter Marzano (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs announce 10 cuts from major league spring training camp. “The Cubs’ Friday transactions have reduced their spring training roster from 66 to 56 players...”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs’ architects hastening rebuild with pre-fab pieces. “... the front office brought in players who were able to slot into the lineup and clubhouse without missing a beat.”
- Ryan Gilbert (670 The Score*): Cubs’ Marcus Stroman on embracing players’ personalities, MLB’s inconsistent equipment fines. Baseball isn’t Boring podcast.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Gomes expects new-look Cubs to ‘come ready to win’. “Come ready to perform in any way you can and help build a selfless team, an egoless team.’”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): 23 for ’23: What is the Cubs’ plan for Matt Mervis? “... there’s certainly a chance Mervis forces the issue with continued production...”
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Don’t forget about Miles Mastrobuoni possibly making Cubs roster. “... maybe it’s the outfield where Mastrobuoni can become more valuable for this team.”
- Mark Gonzales (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Cody Bellinger trying to get groove back at plate. “Bellinger is seeing progress after a couple of rough seasons, and manager David Ross and hitting coach Dustin Kelly are, too.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Crow-Armstrong put on a show in center. “He loves running them down out there,” Manager David Ross told reporters on a recent morning this week in Arizona. More, for Pete’s sake, from Meghan Montemurro.
- Jordan Shusterman (Fox Sports*): Crow-Armstrong, Mervis manifesting longtime dreams by climbing through Cubs’ system. “... the two prospects have developed a strong friendship...”
- Mark Gonzales (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs still offering no timetable for injured Seiya Suzuki’s return. “Ross’ silence on Suzuki’s recovery from a strained left oblique fuels talk of a long recovery.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Chicago Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario COULD begin baseball activities soon. “The first checkpoint is apparently getting very close.” Andy Martinez reports.
Food for Thought:
Look To The West At Dusk This Month To Spot Ghostly Zodiacal Lighthttps://t.co/NUnw795wq6— IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 10, 2023
Engineers went back to the drawing board — with "crazy" results. https://t.co/bhYIdYWZww— Futurism (@futurism) March 10, 2023
1st complete map of an insect's brain contains 3,016 neurons https://t.co/FOoaoEREM9— Live Science (@LiveScience) March 9, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...