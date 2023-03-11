Cub Tracks’ nine is the end of the line

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Both Kyle Hendricks and Codi Heuer got work in at camp Friday morning as their rehab progresses. #Cubs @WatchMarquee pic.twitter.com/9mi1qjnDHR — Scott Changnon (@ScottyChags) March 10, 2023

Talking about the buzzy sweeper slider on @WatchMarquee.



Here’s my attempt to consolidate WHY this pitch has taken off.#Cubs have 12(!!) pitchers who have added it prior to *this* season, and I’m certain I’m missing a lot more. pic.twitter.com/KlZmgVyoHE — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) March 9, 2023

Nico Hoerner on what makes Jameson Taillon such a tough pitcher to face. #Cubs pic.twitter.com/Ofoo3TIMja — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) March 10, 2023

Food for Thought:

Look To The West At Dusk This Month To Spot Ghostly Zodiacal Lighthttps://t.co/NUnw795wq6 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 10, 2023

Engineers went back to the drawing board — with "crazy" results. https://t.co/bhYIdYWZww — Futurism (@futurism) March 10, 2023

1st complete map of an insect's brain contains 3,016 neurons https://t.co/FOoaoEREM9 — Live Science (@LiveScience) March 9, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!