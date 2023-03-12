Cubs vs. Brewers at Mesa preview, Sunday 3/12, 3:05 CT

A reminder that since Daylight Saving time began early this morning, this game (and many others the rest of the spring) will start an hour later, Chicago time.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner 2B, Happ LF, Swanson SS, Mancini DH, Bellinger CF, Hosmer 1B, Wisdom RF, Madrigal 3B, Barnhart C

Brewers lineup:

Yelich LF, Winker DH, Contreras C, Anderson 3B, Voit 1B, Turang SS, VanMeter 2B, Bolt RF, Perkins CF

Adrian Sampson will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Michael Fulmer, Brandon Hughes, Manuel Rodriguez, Keegan Thompson and Rowan Wick.

Janson Junk will start for the Brewers. Other Milwaukee pitchers today: Robert Gassrr

Umpires for #Brewers (5-9) at #Cubs (10-5):

Austin Jones, Rob Drake, Alex Tosi, Dan Merzel (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 4:05 pm

Venue: Sloan Park — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) March 12, 2023

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There is a radio broadcast today on 670 The Score. If you miss the live TV broadcast, there will be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 7 p.m. CT.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Brewers site Brew Crew Ball. If you do go there to interact with Brewers fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.