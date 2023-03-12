Cub Tracks puts it in park

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
4️⃣ perfect innings for Wesneski! pic.twitter.com/u39h6BAN5n— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 11, 2023
Cubs power their way to a [W]!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 11, 2023
Gomes: HR, 2 RBI
Tauchman, Morel, Slaughter: HR
Wesneski: Perfect pic.twitter.com/FnkcDrdvBg
‘nuff said. Face front, true believer. Let’s see the Cubs start a streak that Ray Stevens would be proud of.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Wesneski making strong case for rotation: ‘He knows that he belongs’.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Freddie Freeman on Dansby Swanson’s transition, impact on Cubs: ‘That’s a winner’. “The idea of being the leader of an ascending team and establishing a clubhouse culture appealed to Swanson...”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): 23 for ’23: What will Trey Mancini and Eric Hosmer bring to the Cubs? “... first base should be markedly improved offensively and defensively with Hosmer and Mancini.”
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): What Patrick Wisdom’s role could be in 2023. “Even if Wisdom is not an everyday player, it’s still nice to have the power he provides on the roster.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): How Cubs’ Ian Happ took charge in a Gold Glove season ahead of big contract decision. “He’s a huge leader in our organization,” Cubs manager David Ross said.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Checking in on Seiya Suzuki’s injury status. “... this injury really, really sucks.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*) Prospect trio makes for promising outfield future. “Maybe their individual paths will converge at Wrigley Field at some point in the future.”
- Mark Gonzales (Chicago Sun-Times*): L.A. Story: New coaches are a hit with Cubs. Former Dodgers minor-league staffers bring proven methods to club.
