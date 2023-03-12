Cub Tracks puts it in park

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

4️⃣ perfect innings for Wesneski! pic.twitter.com/u39h6BAN5n — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 11, 2023

Cubs power their way to a [W]!



Gomes: HR, 2 RBI

Tauchman, Morel, Slaughter: HR

Wesneski: Perfect pic.twitter.com/FnkcDrdvBg — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 11, 2023

‘nuff said. Face front, true believer. Let’s see the Cubs start a streak that Ray Stevens would be proud of.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Earth's Orbit Must Be Protected From Space Junk, International Scientists Urgehttps://t.co/EqboAlxKUR — IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 10, 2023

How deep is the Mariana Trench? https://t.co/JvNsv5eBYF — Live Science (@LiveScience) March 11, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!