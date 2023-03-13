Baseball history unpacked, March 13

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Mal Eason, George Gaw, Eddie Butler, Mark Leiter Jr., Keegan Thompson. Also notable: Home Run Baker HOF.

Today in history:

607 - 12th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1639 - Cambridge College, Massachusetts, renamed Harvard for clergyman John Harvard.

1759 - 27th recorded perihelion passage of Halley's Comet.

1781 - William Herschel sees what he thinks is a "comet" but is actually the discovery of the planet Uranus.

1852 - Uncle Sam cartoon figure made its debut in the New York Lantern weekly.

1884 - US adopts Standard Time

1930 - Clyde Tombaugh announces discovery of Pluto at Lowell Observatory.

1960 - NFL's Chicago Cardinals move to St Louis.

1980 - John Wayne Gacy receives the death sentence in Illinois for the murder of 12 people.

1997 - Phoenix lights seen at night over Phoenix, Arizona by hundreds of people, and by millions on television.

