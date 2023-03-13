Outside The Confines: And the winner is...

Baseball friends, I’d love to give you a lengthy preamble about the weekend WBC games, the drama (and jokes) surrounding Great Britain’s team uniforms (I will include a little on that later) but honestly, I just stayed up way too late watching the Oscars (where’s the pitch clock for award shows?) so I’m just going to jump right into today’s links.

Want a little baseball history to kick off your Monday? Why not the oldest-ever footage of a ballgame?

Earliest Footage Of Baseball pic.twitter.com/GeU0Qkh6zr — Baseball In Pics (@baseballinpix) March 12, 2023

Great Britain's uniforms for the World Baseball Classic are...simple to say the least pic.twitter.com/nybBFBOmRc — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 12, 2023

Team Venezuela is having the time of their lives. #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/RXCzMCuifB — MLB (@MLB) March 13, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.