Outside The Confines: And the winner is...

As the Academy broadcast closed out, WBC games continued.

By Ashley MacLennan
95th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Baseball friends, I’d love to give you a lengthy preamble about the weekend WBC games, the drama (and jokes) surrounding Great Britain’s team uniforms (I will include a little on that later) but honestly, I just stayed up way too late watching the Oscars (where’s the pitch clock for award shows?) so I’m just going to jump right into today’s links.

  • Want a little baseball history to kick off your Monday? Why not the oldest-ever footage of a ballgame?

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

