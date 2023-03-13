Outside The Confines: And the winner is...

Baseball friends, I’d love to give you a lengthy preamble about the weekend WBC games, the drama (and jokes) surrounding Great Britain’s team uniforms (I will include a little on that later) but honestly, I just stayed up way too late watching the Oscars (where’s the pitch clock for award shows?) so I’m just going to jump right into today’s links.
- Want a little baseball history to kick off your Monday? Why not the oldest-ever footage of a ballgame?
Earliest Footage Of Baseball pic.twitter.com/GeU0Qkh6zr— Baseball In Pics (@baseballinpix) March 12, 2023
- Dan Szymborski looks at some breakout contenders for hitting this season.
- In case you were wondering, Shohei Ohtani is still an absolute superstar in the WBC. Reporting by Daniel Chavkin.
- Team Canada and Team Britain made history with the highest-scoring game in WBC history. Story by Jesse Borek.
- Great Britain may have been the butt of a few jokes this weekend, but they actually managed to give Team USA a real run for their money early on. Story by Tom Verducci. Verducci also sings the praises of Team USA’s stacked lineup.
- Jake Mintz spotlights the 44-year-old making waves on Team Isreal.
- J.J. Cooper looks at the chaotic five-way tie in WBC Pool A.
- Here’s a look at those uniforms that drew so much commentary this weekend.
Great Britain's uniforms for the World Baseball Classic are...simple to say the least pic.twitter.com/nybBFBOmRc— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 12, 2023
- Jason Beck looks at some players making a splash at the Tigers’ spring camp.
- The Dominican team might be the favorites of pool D, but Team Venezuela aren’t going to make things easy for them. Story by Juan Toribio.
- Fabian Ardaya spotlights a now-healthy Max Muncy and what he could mean for the Dodgers. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Bob Melvin is planning for a six-man rotation, but which one will be the Opening Day starter is less clear. (AP)
- Tom Verducci explains why Arte Moreno couldn’t give up on his ownership o the Angels just yet.
- Jeff Passan thinks MLB has new legs as it closes one of its longest and most difficult chapters.
- Bryce Harper is back, and Jayson Stark looks at what that means for him and the Phillies. (The Athletic subscription required.) Stark also shares what we’ve learned after two weeks of baseball’s new rules.
- Rob Biertempfl chats with Rich Hill about his lengthy MLB career. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- This is just fun to watch.
Team Venezuela is having the time of their lives. #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/RXCzMCuifB— MLB (@MLB) March 13, 2023
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
