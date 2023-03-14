Cubs vs. Rockies at Mesa preview, Tuesday 3/14, 8:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner 2B, Happ LF, Swanson SS, Mancini 1B, Bellinger CF, Hosmer DH, Wisdom RF, Rios 3B, Gomes C

Rockies lineup:

Daza LF, Tovar SS, McMahon 2B, Cron DH, Montero 3B, Toglia 1B, Serven C, Jones RF, Tucker CF

Justin Steele will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Adbert Alzolay, Ryan Borucki, Tyler Duffey, Jeremiah Estrada and Julian Merryweather.

German Márquez will start for the Rockies. Other Colorado pitchers today: Peter Lambert, Brad Hand, Jeff Criswell, Dinelson Lamet and Brent Suter.

Umpires for #Rockies (6-10) at #Cubs (10-6):

Lance Barrett, Jim Wolf, Rob Drake, Jordan Baker (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 9:05 pm

Venue: Sloan Park — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) March 14, 2023

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There is a radio broadcast today on 670 The Score. If you miss the live TV broadcast, there will be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 8 a.m. CT tomorrow.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Rockies site Purple Row. If you do go there to interact with Rockies fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 8 p.m. CT and 9:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.