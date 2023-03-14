 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks pines for Pepi

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. So long, Joe. Prospect talk, WBC, and more today.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

So long, Joe.
Getty Images

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Cub Tracks is sad to report the passing of one Joe Pep, aka Joe Pepitone, once a Yankee, but forever a Cub. I met Joe a few times and was always impressed by his ability to communicate. Joe had a good head of hair on his shoulders, and he had used it to graduate from journalism school, is the answer I didn’t have yet.

In the more mundane world, the Cubs have a new pitcher, Christian Winston, a young southpaw with a low-to mid-90s four-seam and two nice offspeed pitches. Trevor Bauer is shipping out to Japan. Monday was a Cubs off-day. I watched some WBC though. Good brand of ball.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...