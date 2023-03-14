Cub Tracks pines for Pepi

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Cub Tracks is sad to report the passing of one Joe Pep, aka Joe Pepitone, once a Yankee, but forever a Cub. I met Joe a few times and was always impressed by his ability to communicate. Joe had a good head of hair on his shoulders, and he had used it to graduate from journalism school, is the answer I didn’t have yet.

We lost a good one today. Rest in Peace Joe Pepitone. Truely was a great friend and teammate. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Pepitone family. pic.twitter.com/b53tdcdaXO — Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) March 13, 2023

In the more mundane world, the Cubs have a new pitcher, Christian Winston, a young southpaw with a low-to mid-90s four-seam and two nice offspeed pitches. Trevor Bauer is shipping out to Japan. Monday was a Cubs off-day. I watched some WBC though. Good brand of ball.

On this day in 1983:

Steve Stone makes his debut on WGN

Chicago Sun-Times TV Prevue. March 13, 1983@stevestone pic.twitter.com/g0OdKcUlgo — Chicago TV Guides (@ChicagoTVGuides) March 13, 2023

Had my first opportunity to see @cadehorton14 throw live BP yesterday. The hype is deserved!! He struck out the first 2 batters and I don't think either one made contact. Cade is going to be a fun pitcher to watch this season! #Cubs #CubsProspects #ST2023 pic.twitter.com/1hCDZ4noBF — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) March 8, 2023

