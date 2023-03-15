BCB After Dark: Lake Michigan showdown

We’re open again for another night of BCB After Dark: the hippest hang for night owls, early risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We’re so glad you decided to stop b

y on this brisk spring evening. I hope you’ve been well. There’s no cover charge and the dress code is casual. The hostess will seat you now. Bring your own beverage.

BCB After Dark is the place for you to talk baseball, music, movies, or anything else you need to get off your chest, as long as it is within the rules of the site. The late-nighters are encouraged to get the party started, but everyone else is invited to join in as you wake up the next morning and into the afternoon.

Last night, I asked if you thought Christopher Morel would be on the Cubs’ Opening Day roster. By a huge margin of 81 percent to 19, you think Morel will start the season at Iowa. Or maybe you think he’ll start the year on the injured list. I wasn’t clear on that. But from the comments, you think he’ll be healthy and in Triple-A.

On Tuesday night/Wednesday night, I normally don’t do any movie talk. But I always have time for jazz, so those of you who skip that can do so now. You won’t hurt my feelings.

Here’s a great performance from four guys you may have heard of. Or if you haven’t, you should have heard of. There is Elvin Jones on drums, Jimmy Garrison on bass, McCoy Tyner on piano and, oh yeah, John Coltrane on sax. This is from an NET (the precursor of PBS) broadcast in 1963.

Welcome back to everyone who skips all that jazz.

The goal of the Cubs this year should be to win the division and then take it from there. In order to do that, they have to get past the Cardinals, who won the division last year. But in order to get to the point of surpassing St. Louis, they’re going to have to catch the second-place Brewers first.

So tonight’s question is simply: Who will finish with the better record in 2023? The Cubs or Brewers?

The Brewers were 12 games better than the Cubs last season, winning 86 games to the Cubs’ meagre 74. So at first glance, you’d have to give the edge to the Brewers. After all, 12 games is a lot to make up.

But the Cubs aren’t the same team as they were last year. And neither are the Brewers. I think you’re pretty familiar with all the moves that the Cubs made this last offseason, but if you want to know what the Brewers did, MLB Trade Rumors has them all here.

But if you just want a summary, the bigger moves the Brewers made this winter were:

Acquired catcher William Contreras in a trade from the Braves for Esteury Ruiz. (This was the three-team trade with Oakland that sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta.)

Acquired RHP Elvis Peguero and RHP Janson Junk (plus a prospect) from the Angels for Hunter Renfroe.

Acquired OF Jesse Winker and INF Abraham Toro from the Mariners for Kolten Wong.

Signed left-hander Wade Miley as a free agent.

They also have outfielder Jackson Chourio, whom at least one ranking has as the top prospect in all of baseball. The 19-year-old Venezuelan is not expected to make his major-league debut in 2023, but it’s not out of the question that he forces his way on the roster sometime this year.

So did the Brewers do enough to hold off the Cubs? If you think they’ll finish with identical records, then just go with the one you think will hold the wild-card tiebreaker.

Poll Who will finish with the better record in 2023? Brewers

Cubs vote view results 0% Brewers (0 votes)

0% Cubs (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Thank you so very much for stopping by this evening. The place is always better with you than without you. Tell your friends about us. Please get home safely. Tip the waitstaff. And join us again tomorrow for more BCB After Dark.