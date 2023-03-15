 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Snakes in the game

Diamond Sports declares bankruptcy. Corbin Carroll signs a long-term extension with Arizona. Harry Ford is getting noticed and more news from baseball.

By Josh Timmers
Colorado Rockies v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Good morning. A lot of the news is World Baseball Classic-related today, but that’s to be expected. Sorry for those who don’t care. I’m not going to repeat stories that we’ve covered elsewhere on this site. Like this one about Duque Hebbert. Except I just repeated myself there. Shoot.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

