Outside The Confines: Snakes in the game

Good morning. A lot of the news is World Baseball Classic-related today, but that’s to be expected. Sorry for those who don’t care. I’m not going to repeat stories that we’ve covered elsewhere on this site. Like this one about Duque Hebbert. Except I just repeated myself there. Shoot.

.@GB_Baseball won their first ever match at the #WorldBaseballClassic last night - an inspirational, magical, historic achievement - and we were lucky enough to be joined by home run hero Harry Ford in assembly this morning! #LetsGoGB ⚾️@MLBEurope @WBCBaseball @jonmorosi pic.twitter.com/zuPw9oLyhQ — St Gregory Primary (@StGregoryCEVCP) March 14, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.