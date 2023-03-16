Cubs vs. Diamondbacks at Mesa preview, Thursday 3/16, 3:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner 2B, Happ LF, Swanson SS, Mancini RF, Bellinger CF, Hosmer 1B, Wisdom 3B, Gomes C, Morel DH

D-Backs lineup:

Carroll CF, Ahmed SS, Kelly DH, Walker 1B, Evans 3B, Hager 2B, Herrera C, Roberts RF, Tawa LF

Drew Smyly will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Michael Fulmer, Brandon Hughes, Anthony Kay and Brendon Little.

Madison Bumgarner will start for the D-Backs.

