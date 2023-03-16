 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ it’s all too much

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Impending roster Jenga and other drama highlights 2023 Spring Training.

By Duane Pesice
David Bote has a surprise in Surprise.
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Diamond Sports has officially filed for bankruptcy, and the repercussions are still echoing. We don’t yet have final wisdom but when we do there will be total coverage. Here’s Al’s article on this topic from Monday.

John Smoltz seems to have gotten over his acyrologia, or at the very least, made the jargon somewhat less ostentatious, which is good, and he has morphed into a passable broadcaster with a specialty in divining pitch sequences. I for one am in favor of the new Smoltz, who is much more direct and to the point. He very nearly enhances the shows he is part of. Hopefully we won’t catch him at the art of catachresis so often, anymore.

David Bote continues to mash. I don’t see where he really benefits the Cubs’ MLB team but he would look good in about 25 other sets of colors. If I were him I wouldn’t be made happy with a Triple A assignment and I imagine that’s motive enough for now. But after?

Happy birthday, Hee-Seop Choi.

Food for Thought:

