Cubs vs. Dodgers at Mesa and White Sox at Glendale split squad preview, Friday 3/17

A pair of games today, splitting the squad, both games start at 3:05 p.m. CT. There will be only one set of game threads covering both games.

Here are today’s particulars.

At Mesa:

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner 2B, Happ LF, Swanson SS, Mancini RF, Bellinger CF, Hosmer DH, Madrigal 3B, Mervis 1B, Barnhart C

Dodgers lineup:

Heyward RF, Outman LF, Thompson CF, Muncy 3B, Martinez DH, Taylor SS, Vargas 2B, Ward 1B, Mazeika C

Hayden Wesneski will start for the Cubs. Cubs relievers at Sloan Park: Adbert Alzolay, Anthony Kay, Julian Merryweather and Rowan Wick.

Ryan Pepiot will start for the Dodgers.

At Glendale:

Cubs lineup:

Morel CF, Gomes C, Wisdom RF, Rios 3B, Tauchman LF, McKinstry 2B, Bote 1B, Slaughter DH, Alcántara SS

White Sox lineup:

Andrus 2B, Colas CF, Benintendi LF, Jimenez DH, Alberto 1B, Haseley RF, Gonzalez 3B, Zavala C, Gonzalez SS

Nick Neidert will start for the Cubs. Cubs relievers against the Sox:Ryan Borucki, Jeremiah Estrada, Brendon Little, Manuel Rodriguez and Cam Sanders.

Mike Clevinger will start for the White Sox. Other pitchers listed for the Sox: Reynaldo Lopez, Davis Martin and Gregory Santos.

Today’s game vs. the Dodgers in Mesa is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Today’s game vs. the White Sox in Glendale will be televised via NBC Sports Chicago with the Sox announcers. There’s also a Sox radio broadcast on ESPN 1000.

If you miss the live TV broadcast, the game vs. the Dodgers will be rebroadcast on Marquee at 7 p.m. CT.

MLB.com Gameday for Cubs/Dodgers

MLB.com Gameday for Cubs/White Sox

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Dodgers site True Blue LA and White Sox site South Side Sox. If you do go there to interact with Dodgers or White Sox fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT. There will be only one set of threads for both games today since they start at about the same time.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.