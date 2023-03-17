Baseball history unpacked, March 17

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Not to be outdone, the Blue Jays field a line-up straight out of the 1990s in their 11-3 win over the Canadian junior national team. The team features an infield of Clemens, Biggio, Bichette and Guerrero, with Dwight Smith Jr. in left field and Grudzielanek at DH. They are all sons of major leaguers, except for Grudzielanek, who is Mark’s nephew. Joining them by pitching a perfect eighth inning in 17-year-old Braden Halladay, son of the late Roy Halladay, who qualifies to play for the Canadians by virtue of having been born in Toronto, ON. (2)

Cubs birthdays: Fred Pfeffer, Bill Gannon, Charlie Root, Hy Vandenberg, Hank Sauer, Jerry Tabb, Bill Mueller, Scott Downs.

45 BC - In his last victory, Julius Caesar defeats the Pompeian forces of Titus Labienus and Pompey the Younger in the Battle of Munda.

180 Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius dies leaving his son Commodus, aged 18, as sole emperor.

1521 - Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reaches the Philippines.

1756 - St. Patrick's Day is first celebrated in NYC at the Crown & Thistle Tavern.

1905 - Albert Einstein finishes his scientific paper detailing his Quantum Theory of Light, one of the foundations of modern physics.

