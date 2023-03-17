Outside The Confines: An injury-filled WBC has some questioning its future

The World Baseball Classic has brought us some incredible highs, some delightful laughs, and now it has brought us some deep lows. As Puerto Rico crushed the Dominican Republic to advance to the next round, the team gathered in triumph, but it soon ended in sadness as closer Edwin Diaz tore a tendon while celebrating with his team.

The Mets prized closer will be out for the 2023 season, which is causing many to wonder if the Diaz injury (and more minor injuries to other players) might be more risk than reward when it comes to the WBC. Can teams risk losing their major stars before the season even begins?

Many are arguing the WBC is too important and too much of a spotlight on international baseball to be derailed by injury, so it’s leading to some interesting discussion, which will be the first set of links today.

Let’s get into the links!

Not sure where “celebrating so hard I tore a tendon” ranks in terms of bad baseball injuries, but here we are.

New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz tore the patellar tendon in his right knee during the celebration after Puerto Rico’s WBC victory against the Dominican Republic. He will need surgery and is expected to miss the season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 16, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.