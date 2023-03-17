 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Dodgers at Mesa and vs. White Sox at Glendale, Friday 3/17

By Al Yellon
/ new
Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

——

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Dodgers and White Sox Friday 3/17 split squad game threads

View all 3 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...