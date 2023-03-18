Cubs vs. Giants at Scottsdale preview, Saturday 3/18, 3:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Madrigal 3B, Hosmer 1B, Wisdom RF, Rios DH, Tauchman LF, Morel CF, Barnhart C, Bote 2B, McKinstry SS

Giants lineup:

Wade RF, Yastrzemski DH, Flores 1B, Sabol LF, Wisely SS, Villar 3B, Bart C, Johnson CF, Wilson 2B

Adrian Sampson will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Brad Boxberger, Mark Leiter Jr., Tyler Duffey and Michael Rucker.

Anthony DeSclafani will start for the Giants. Other S.F. pitchers today: Sean Manaea, Scott Alexander, John Brebbia and Taylor Rogers.

Umpires for #Cubs (10-9) at #SFGiants (7-12):

Alex MacKay, Adrian Johnson, Rob Drake, Nick Mahrley (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 4:05 pm

Venue: Scottsdale Stadium — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) March 18, 2023

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There is a radio broadcast today on 670 The Score. If you miss the live TV broadcast, there will be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 8 p.m. CT.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Giants site McCovey Chronicles. If you do go there to interact with Giants fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.