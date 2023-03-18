Cub Tracks’ my dog won’t let me sleep

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Way back when I was a young pitcher, the sticky stuff was part of my arsenal. I didn’t have the kind of arm some of the others did, but I had brains enough to cheat. Bear in mind that the likes of Gaylord Perry and Rick Honeycutt were still stalking the ballparks of baseball, and such activity was met with a knowing nod and a wink most of the time, and you get the picture. The dirt behind me, near the rosin bag, that’s where I stuck some of my tools.
Baseball is cracking down on the goo, says our friend Brett. I have mixed emotions.
The Cubs played two Friday, losing to the Dodgers 9-7 and tying one on the White Sox 4-4. Al has details. They face the Giants this afternoon.
I'm back in Arizona and one thing remains the same from when I left: Hayden Wesneski is nasty. I don't think it's a question of whether he makes the rotation to start the season. I'm more curious where he ranks among Cubs starters. Fourth? Maybe third? And how good is he by July?— Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) March 17, 2023
Seiya Suzuki playing catch on Field 2 today #Cubs pic.twitter.com/6YCaBb4VjL— Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) March 17, 2023
Matt Mervis, back from the WBC with Team Israel, on some of the performances of other #Cubs players in the tourney. pic.twitter.com/FCewVnRLDj— Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) March 17, 2023
- Shakeia Taylor (Chicago Tribune*): With addition of Negro Leagues greats, ‘MLB: The Show ‘23′ hopes to ‘educate, enlighten, and inspire.’ Here’s how the partnership happened. “We have to adapt into relevance,” Bob Kendrick told the Tribune.
- Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): As MLB makes big changes, Theo Epstein finds himself back in the picture. “The games now look like the games from the ’80s, when I was a kid,” Epstein said.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): How Cubs senior vice president Craig Breslow’s journeyman playing career is still paying dividends. “Late in his career, Breslow played with Tyler Duffey, Julian Merryweather and Ryan Borucki, all pitchers the Cubs added this offseason.”
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Surprising move could happen to Cubs Opening Day bullpen. “... there are five or six locks right now, two weeks shy of Opening Day.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): Projecting the Chicago Cubs opening-day roster: Who will claim the remaining spots? “In two weeks the Chicago Cubs will line up along the third-base line for opening-day introductions at Wrigley Field.” Tony Andracki and Andy Martinez consider this question as well.
- Kade Kistner (Fan Nation*): Chicago Cubs must decide futures of four players out of options. “Good news for all four is that all are projected to make the Opening Day Roster.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Friday Positivity: A good reason the Cubs targeted defense and pitching this offseason. Interpreting a David Schoenfield article {$}.
- Colin Gallant (Clutchpoints*): ‘You’re an idiot’: Marcus Stroman blasts Barstool Sports host for bizarre WBC take after Edwin Diaz injury. “The Chicago Cubs hurler didn’t hold back...”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The Cubs have reportedly considered Javier Assad for the bullpen. Wesneski is basically putting him there. More Assad from Jordan Bastian. More Wesneski from Patrick Mooney {$}.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Matt Mervis grateful for educational Classic experience. “I’m just honored to have had the opportunity,” Mervis said on Friday. Andy Martinez has more Mervis with a side of Wesneski.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): The change-of-scenery Cubs hope a turnaround starts with former MVP Cody Bellinger. “Bellinger might not get a better chance to reestablish himself than this one with the Cubs.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Seiya Suzuki playing catch, taking dry swings. “... it sounds like Suzuki is progressing.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Poised Tauchman eyes roster spot. “Cubs’ RF non-roster invitee showing off offensive power during Spring Training.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs, Cards begin countdown to London Series. “That’s exciting from a ballplayer’s standpoint,” Cubs manager David Ross said when the London Series was announced.
