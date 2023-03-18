Cub Tracks’ my dog won’t let me sleep

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Way back when I was a young pitcher, the sticky stuff was part of my arsenal. I didn’t have the kind of arm some of the others did, but I had brains enough to cheat. Bear in mind that the likes of Gaylord Perry and Rick Honeycutt were still stalking the ballparks of baseball, and such activity was met with a knowing nod and a wink most of the time, and you get the picture. The dirt behind me, near the rosin bag, that’s where I stuck some of my tools.

Baseball is cracking down on the goo, says our friend Brett. I have mixed emotions.

The Cubs played two Friday, losing to the Dodgers 9-7 and tying one on the White Sox 4-4. Al has details. They face the Giants this afternoon.

I'm back in Arizona and one thing remains the same from when I left: Hayden Wesneski is nasty. I don't think it's a question of whether he makes the rotation to start the season. I'm more curious where he ranks among Cubs starters. Fourth? Maybe third? And how good is he by July? — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) March 17, 2023

Seiya Suzuki playing catch on Field 2 today #Cubs pic.twitter.com/6YCaBb4VjL — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) March 17, 2023

Matt Mervis, back from the WBC with Team Israel, on some of the performances of other #Cubs players in the tourney. pic.twitter.com/FCewVnRLDj — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) March 17, 2023

