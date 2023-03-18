Jeremiah Estrada, Caleb Kilian among five Cubs roster cuts

The Cubs announced five more roster cuts before Saturday’s game against the Giants.

Right-handed pitchers Jeremiah Estrada and Caleb Kilian have been optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Three non-roster invitees have been assigned to minor league camp: left-handed pitchers Bailey Horn and Eric Stout, and right-handed pitcher Nick Neidert.

The Cubs spring roster has now been reduced to 51 players, broken down as follows: 28 pitchers (which includes 10 non-roster invitees), four catchers (two non-roster invitees), 11 infielders (three non-roster invitees), six outfielders (two non-roster invitees) and two infielder/outfielders.

Opening Day against the Brewers at Wrigley Field is just 12 days away, so I’d expect further roster cuts soon, perhaps on the off day Monday. Several spots on that Opening Day roster still appear up for grabs, including the fifth rotation spot (although that seem likely to go to Hayden Wesneski), a bullpen slot or two, and the last (13th) position player.

As always, we await developments.