Cubs vs. Padres at Mesa preview, Sunday 3/19, 3:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner 2B, Swanson SS, Happ LF, Mancini 1B, Bellinger CF, Gomes C, Rios 3B, Tauchman RF, Mervis DH

Padres lineup:

Engel CF, Nola C, Carpenter 1B, Cruz DH, Dixon RF, Odor 2B, Azocar LF, Lopes 3B, Batten SS

Justin Steele will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Michael Fulmer, Keegan Thompson, Brandon Hughes, Nick Burdi, Eric Stout and Bailey Horn.

Note that a couple of those pitchers have already been reassigned to the Cubs minors; that doesn’t mean they can’t pitch in spring games.

Julio Teheran will start for the Padres. Other S.D. pitchers today: Josh Hader, Robert Suarez, Aaron Brooks, Drew Carlton and Luís García.

Aaron Brooks is the guy the Cubs got from the A’s in 2016 when they traded Chris Coghlan, the day after Dexter Fowler re-signed.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There is a radio broadcast today on 670 The Score. If you miss the live TV broadcast, there will be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 7 p.m. CT.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Padres site Gaslamp Ball. If you do go there to interact with Padres fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.