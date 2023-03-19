Cub Tracks’ it might as well rain

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, Michael Rucker looked like he held the golden ticket to the Iowa train. I dunno how firm his footing is at present. The Cubs dropped a game to the aggressive-on-the-bases Giants, and looked generally sloppy, though there were bright spots here and there.

Cole Wright should be kept away from microphones until he stops with the initialese and bad nicks. MLJ isn’t the man’s name or his nickname or anything like that. He annoys me. Cliff Floyd was just fine. He didn’t say much. I like that in an announcer.

This HAS to be a better year than last, but still, there will be times...

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Cubs manager David Ross, on how fired up Javier Assad was in his outing for Team Mexico:



"They're playing for something really, really big early on in a season and in a really intense environment. Those experiences are so great, and to show those emotions, it's fun to see." pic.twitter.com/o0aDpszifm — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 18, 2023

