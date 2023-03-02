Cubs vs. Athletics at Mesa preview, Thursday 3/2, 2:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner 2B, Happ LF, Bellinger CF, Hosmer 1B, Madrigal 3B, Barnhart C, Tauchman RF, Velázquez DH, McKinstry SS

Athletics lineup:

Kemp 2B, Diaz SS, Brown LF, Aguilar 1B, Noda DH, Langeliers C, Peterson 3B, Bleday RF, Ruiz CF

Marcus Stroman will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Ryan Borucki, Tyler Duffey, Michael Fulmer, Bailey Horn, Anthony Kay, Julian Merryweather and Rowan Wick.

JP Sears will start for the A’s. Other Oakland pitchers today: Domingo Acevedo, Zach Jackson, Dany Jiménez, Sam Moll and Freddy Tarnok.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There is an audio broadcast online with the A’s announcers. If you miss the live TV broadcast, there wil be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 7 p.m. CT. Outside the Cubs market territory, there will be a rebroadcast on MLB Network at 3 a.m. CT Thursday.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Athletics site Athletics Nation. If you do go there to interact with A’s fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2 p.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.