Cub Tracks’ moral turpentine

Former Cubs catcher and current persona au gratin Willson Contreras hasn’t said anything untoward about the club recently. This does me a concern. The Cubs and the stinkin’ Cardinals don’t meet until the second week of May. It’ll be hot — a little bit of water goes a long way. The two teams will meet in the original home of Cheddar in the last days of June, too. Not, not Milwaukee. That’s the city that beer made famous. London, Merrie Olde England.

I’m tempted to take the drive and watch it on my tablet from the London Bridge. But more about that when it’s appropriate...

Justin Steele threw a bullpen and is on schedule, I understand. This is a good thing, I submit. I’m of two minds on the right field issue. One, I appreciate that someone will/should get a chance that ordinarily wouldn’t. But I was really keen to see the bulked-up Seiya Suzuki mash. I know a lot of people disagree but my first choice for those at-bats is Patrick Wisdom (who is still day-to-day), and I’d let Edwin Rios try to claim third base for now. I’d like to let Christopher Morel put in the time at third in Iowa. I wouldn’t oppose Nelson Velasquez in right, though. Spring training may determine how that plays out. We shall see how it all unrolls. I’m not going to put that prediction in concrete yet... there’s still time to wallow in the mire.

Tweetstorm coming, better hide.

We’re singing…



Bellinger: 2-for-3, 2B

Gomes: 2B, 2 RBI

Happ: 1-for-2, RBI, SB pic.twitter.com/if3SfDsKVz — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 1, 2023

Cubs updates



• Wisdom day to day with left groin soreness.

• Steele’s bullpen session on Tuesday went well. Had general arm fatigue.

• Cody Bellinger back in lineup after being under the weather for couple days.

• Jordan Holloway dealing with moderate right oblique strain. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 1, 2023

WATCH Hayden Wesneski make the Seattle #Mariners look silly.



✍️: @CampbellJordan_ with more on the #Cubs prospect's Spring Training debut. https://t.co/GJL76pJCc0 — Cubbies Crib (@CubbiesCrib) March 1, 2023

Another hit for David Bote, who's now 5-for-7 to start spring.



Wrote about him making the most of his early playing time after a challenging season last year. “Honestly, it kind of brought me back to my faith a little bit.” https://t.co/Xr7TM0KHbF — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 1, 2023

Belli's back just take a look. Back to his 2019 stance Video from @DannyVietti pic.twitter.com/uvGr7HmrPp — Dingers: A Chicago Cubs Podcast (@Dingercubs) March 1, 2023

Food for Thought:

