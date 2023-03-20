Baseball history unpacked, March 20

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Emil Geiss, Johnny Butler, Clyde Shoun, Jim Willis, George Altman, Manny Alexander. Also notable: Joe McGinnity HOF.

Today in history:

141 - 6th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

- 6th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet. 1345 - Saturn, Jupiter and Mars-conjunction: thought “cause of plague epidemic”.

- Saturn, Jupiter and Mars-conjunction: thought “cause of plague epidemic”. 1930 American fast food restaurant chain “KFC” [Kentucky Fried Chicken] is founded by Colonel Harland Sanders in North Corbin, Kentucky.

Common sources:

*pictured.

**Bonds has by far the better statistical case, but Baines got in.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.