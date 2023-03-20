 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: It’s all worth it

More news from the World Baseball Classic. Jurickson Profar finds a team. More thoughts on the pitch clock. And other news from around baseball.

By Josh Timmers
new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

World Baseball Classic Semifinals: Cuba v United States Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tonight and tomorrow are the final two games of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Japan takes on Mexico tonight for the right to face Team USA in the finals tomorrow. A lot of the WBC news is handled in WBC Tonight, but there is some of it here.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

