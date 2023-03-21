Cubs vs. Royals at Surprise preview, Tuesday 3/21, 8:05 CT

Oh, who am I kidding? You’re all watching the WBC championship game.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner 2B, Swanson SS, Happ LF, Hosmer 1B, Wisdom 3B, Velázquez RF, Mervis DH, Barnhart C, Morel CF

Royals lineup:

Melendez C, Pasquantino 1B, Dozier 3B, Massey 2B, Lopez SS, Gentry RF, Bradley LF, Isbel CF, Reetz DH

Jameson Taillon will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Mark Leiter Jr., Brendon Little, Vinny Nittoli, Manuel Rodriguez and Cam Sanders.

Jordan Lyles will start for the Royals. Other K.C. pitchers today: Kris Bubic and old friend Aroldis Chapman.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. If you miss the live TV broadcast, there will be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 8 a.m. CT tomorrow. There’s also a radio broadcast on 670 The Score.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Royals site Royals Review. If you do go there to interact with Royals fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 8 p.m. CT and 9:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.