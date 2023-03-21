 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Royals, Tuesday 3/21, 8:05 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Go get ‘em, Jameson.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Royals Tuesday 3/21 game threads

View all 2 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...