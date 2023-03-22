Cubs vs. Athletics at Mesa preview, Wednesday 3/22, 3:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Madrigal 3B, Mancini 1B, Bellinger CF, Gomes C, Rios DH, Tauchman RF, Mastrobuoni SS, DeLuzio LF, McKinstry 2B

A’s lineup:

Kemp 2B, Brown DH, Diaz SS, Aguilar 1B, Peterson 3B, Laureano RF, Langeliers C, Capel LF, Ruiz CF

Adbert Alzolay will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Brad Boxberger, Michael Fulmer, Rowan Wick, Julian Merryweather, Ryan Borucki, Michael Rucker and Anthony Kay.

James Kaprielian will start for the A’s. Other Oakland pitchers today: JP Sears, Trevor May, Domingo Acevedo, Drew Steckenrider and Chad Smith.

Today's game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here's a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. If you miss the live TV broadcast, there will be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 7 p.m. CT. There's a radio/audio broadcast with the A's announcers via Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Discuss amongst yourselves.