Baseball history unpacked, March 22

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Bill McClellan, Paul Schramka, Al Schroll, Gene Oliver, Dick Ellsworth, Glenallen Hill*, Dexter Fowler.

GlenAllen Hill’s towering drive. May 11, 2000. Mike Bojanowski wrote it up a few years ago.

Today in history:

1630 - 1st colonial legislation prohibiting gambling enacted (Boston).

1765 - Stamp Act passed. First direct British tax on American colonists, organized by Prime Minister George Grenville.

1872 - Illinois becomes 1st state to require sexual equality in employment.

1903 - Niagara Falls runs out of water due to a drought.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.