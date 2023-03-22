Outside The Confines: The greatest Sho on earth

Two weeks of some of the most thrilling baseball on the planet (or a boring, unnecessary exhibition if you ask some people) and we have a winner of the 2023 World Baseball Classic: Team Japan!

It came down to two powerhouse teams, USA versus Japan, but in the end it was Japan’s pitching and a truly awe-inspiring dual performance by Shohei Ohtani that saw the Japanese team reign supreme.

Japan was already the winningest team in WBC history with two previous titles in 2006 and 2009, and this third one is going to make them hard top in future competitions.

JAPAN HAS DONE IT



2023 WBC CHAMPIONS!!

Whatever the naysayers were talking about, I think it’s hard to disagree that we just got to spend two weeks watching some riveting and compelling baseball, and it was evident the joy these players felt getting to support their home countries or the countries of their parents.

Can’t wait to see what 2026 brings.

A new WBC record!



The 2023 Japan team has surpassed the 2009 Japan team for striking out the most hitters (75) in WBC history!

Ben Clemens shares why he loves the WBC.

Tom Verducci looks at Shohei Ohtani’s ability to carry the game into the future.

And another truly iconic stat from the game. Shohei really is incredible.

Shohei Ohtani has never recorded a save or finished a game in either his MLB or NPB career, but he did so Tuesday night, striking out his Angels teammate Mike Trout to seal the 3-2 victory.



Tuesday was also the first time the WBC Championship was decided by a single run. pic.twitter.com/CQfFYdK4S6 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 22, 2023

This is like seeing Godzilla fight Ghidorah pic.twitter.com/YhnklNzR8m — Zito (@_Zeets) March 22, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.