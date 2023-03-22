 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: The greatest Sho on earth

After a thrilling and sometimes divisive World Baseball Classic, we have a winner.

By Ashley MacLennan
World Baseball Classic Championship: United States v Japan Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Two weeks of some of the most thrilling baseball on the planet (or a boring, unnecessary exhibition if you ask some people) and we have a winner of the 2023 World Baseball Classic: Team Japan!

It came down to two powerhouse teams, USA versus Japan, but in the end it was Japan’s pitching and a truly awe-inspiring dual performance by Shohei Ohtani that saw the Japanese team reign supreme.

Japan was already the winningest team in WBC history with two previous titles in 2006 and 2009, and this third one is going to make them hard top in future competitions.

Whatever the naysayers were talking about, I think it’s hard to disagree that we just got to spend two weeks watching some riveting and compelling baseball, and it was evident the joy these players felt getting to support their home countries or the countries of their parents.

Can’t wait to see what 2026 brings.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

