Cubs vs. Diamondbacks at Mesa preview, Thursday 3/23, 3:05 CT

In case you were wondering:

LHP Brandon Hughes said he's dealing with "a little bit of a knee issue" (left knee). That's why he hasn't appeared in a game since last Thursday. — Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) March 23, 2023

Doesn’t sound too serious. (Hopefully.)

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner 2B, Swanson SS, Happ LF, Mancini DH, Bellinger CF, Wisdom RF, Hosmer 1B, Rios 3B, Barnhart C

D-Backs lineup:

Carroll RF, Longoria 3B, Gurriel LF, Rivera 1B, Higgins DH, Thomas CF, Perdomo SS, Hager 2B, Herrera C

Hey, look! It’s old friend P.J. Higgins DH’ing for the Diamondbacks, who are a split squad today.

Hayden Wesneski will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Keegan Thompson, Tyler Duffey and Nick Burdi.

Ryne Nelson will start for the D-Backs.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. If you miss the live TV broadcast, there will be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 7 p.m. CT. No radio/audio today.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Diamondbacks site AZ Snakepit.

As we have done in the past, we'll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

