Cubs vs. Diamondbacks at Mesa preview, Thursday 3/23, 3:05 CT

In case you were wondering:
LHP Brandon Hughes said he's dealing with "a little bit of a knee issue" (left knee). That's why he hasn't appeared in a game since last Thursday.— Maddie Lee (@maddie_m_lee) March 23, 2023
Doesn’t sound too serious. (Hopefully.)
Here are today’s particulars.
Cubs lineup:
Hoerner 2B, Swanson SS, Happ LF, Mancini DH, Bellinger CF, Wisdom RF, Hosmer 1B, Rios 3B, Barnhart C
D-Backs lineup:
Carroll RF, Longoria 3B, Gurriel LF, Rivera 1B, Higgins DH, Thomas CF, Perdomo SS, Hager 2B, Herrera C
Hey, look! It’s old friend P.J. Higgins DH’ing for the Diamondbacks, who are a split squad today.
Hayden Wesneski will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Keegan Thompson, Tyler Duffey and Nick Burdi.
Ryne Nelson will start for the D-Backs.
