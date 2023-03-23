Cub Tracks’ home stretch

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
This is an absolute embarrassment. Mad Dog should never be allowed to talk baseball ever again pic.twitter.com/DrDVcYi1j6— Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) March 22, 2023
Please. Why even IS this guy? I mean, I have very little use for Stephen A. Smith but Mad Dog has him beat in the bad hot takes department. I hear Russo might be headed to ESPN, where he belongs.
Congratulations to Team Japan on their #WorldBaseballClassic win!@suzuki_seiya_sb pic.twitter.com/g7sucT9bT6— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 22, 2023
Gosh the WBC was great. And that finale? Incredible. More like that please.
Edwin Rios continues to show off the power this spring.— CHGO Cubs (@CHGO_Cubs) March 17, 2023
pic.twitter.com/bx3s6xb2pK
Edwin Rios is probably heading north soon.
.@STR0 show on Opening Day! pic.twitter.com/0BZdi5UzFk— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 22, 2023
Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks said this morning he has 3 bullpen sessions remaining until he advances to live BP phase of schedule. Says he feels like he's in normal Spring Training mode right now, as opposed to a rehab.— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 22, 2023
Cubs manager David Ross noted that RF Seiya Suzuki will advance to normal BP hitting in the cage today (moving up from soft toss drills). Light baserunning as well, or as Ross put it, Suzuki will "touch the pillows."— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 22, 2023
Seiya Suzuki (left oblique) will hit in the cage today as well as run the bases, though not at full speed, per Ross.— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 22, 2023
Suzuki will likely stay in AZ when Cubs leave to get live at-bats and then work way thru minor-league progression.
Ross: "We're going to work him responsibly."
But what if Cody Bellinger is healthy and good again pic.twitter.com/JDWqe6pM05— Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) March 22, 2023
- Michael Allardyce (NBC Sports Chicago*): MLB.com predicts Cubs finish .500, 3rd in NL Central. “The Cubs finished in third-place in 2022, so it wouldn’t be a significant improvement.”
- Will Leitch (MLB.com*): 10 key questions that will decide the NL Central. Leitch has some Miller Kool-Aid.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): 23 for ’23: How will the new MLB rules affect the Cubs? “We gotta find our new cadence to how we do things,” David Ross said early in camp.
- James Neveau (NBC Sports Chicago*): Predicting the Cubs’ Opening Day roster. “... here’s our take on how that roster will shake out...”
- LaMond Pope and Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): Cactus League report: Marcus Stroman returns from emotional WBC experience — plus updates on Eloy Jiménez and Leury García. “I’m not somebody who needs the opening-day start ... I’m trying to make 33, 34 starts and that’s the goal,” Stroman said. “But to feel that energy at Wrigley, that’s why you work so hard for those moments and I feel like I’d be the perfect one to go out there and pitch opening day.”
- Molly Burkhardt (MLB.com*): Stroman, Velázquez look to carry Classic momentum into season. “I can’t talk any more highly of the WBC. I wish it was every year, I’d play in it every single year if I could. I love it,” said Stroman.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The Cubs and Keegan Thompson are hard at work on his velocity issues. “... I am relieved to know it is definitely not a physical health issue.” Sahadev Sharma has thoughts {$}.
- Jim Callis (MLB.com*): Horton, Wesneski lead new wave of Cubs pitching. “An inability to develop any homegrown pitching of note was the biggest culprit in the demise of the dynasty that never came to be. But that shouldn’t be a problem going forward.”
- Tony Andracki and Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): 23 for ’23: Which Cubs players could be primed for a breakout this season? “I think Edwin’s been one of the more impressive guys in camp,” Ross said.
