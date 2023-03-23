Cub Tracks’ home stretch

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

This is an absolute embarrassment. Mad Dog should never be allowed to talk baseball ever again pic.twitter.com/DrDVcYi1j6 — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) March 22, 2023

Please. Why even IS this guy? I mean, I have very little use for Stephen A. Smith but Mad Dog has him beat in the bad hot takes department. I hear Russo might be headed to ESPN, where he belongs.

Gosh the WBC was great. And that finale? Incredible. More like that please.

Edwin Rios continues to show off the power this spring.



pic.twitter.com/bx3s6xb2pK — CHGO Cubs (@CHGO_Cubs) March 17, 2023

Edwin Rios is probably heading north soon.

Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks said this morning he has 3 bullpen sessions remaining until he advances to live BP phase of schedule. Says he feels like he's in normal Spring Training mode right now, as opposed to a rehab. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 22, 2023

Cubs manager David Ross noted that RF Seiya Suzuki will advance to normal BP hitting in the cage today (moving up from soft toss drills). Light baserunning as well, or as Ross put it, Suzuki will "touch the pillows." — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 22, 2023

Seiya Suzuki (left oblique) will hit in the cage today as well as run the bases, though not at full speed, per Ross.



Suzuki will likely stay in AZ when Cubs leave to get live at-bats and then work way thru minor-league progression.



Ross: "We're going to work him responsibly." — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) March 22, 2023

But what if Cody Bellinger is healthy and good again pic.twitter.com/JDWqe6pM05 — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) March 22, 2023

Food for Thought:

Bright Blue "Lava" Spews From Indonesia’s Kawah Ijen Volcanohttps://t.co/LkN84zQETZ — IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 22, 2023

Martian Cities Could One Day Be Built From Potatoes And Dusthttps://t.co/WVxB3GImIH — IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 22, 2023

