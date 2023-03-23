Wrigley Field gates will open 90 minutes to game time in 2023

The Cubs announced a number of Opening Day and Opening Series events Thursday, including some new food offerings that include the Chicago burger place “Small Cheval” being offered in the bleachers.

The team also announced via press release that gates at Wrigley Field will open 90 minutes before first pitch, except for Opening Day, Saturday games, and what they call “special occasions.” I’ve reached out to the team to clarify what they consider “special occasions.”

This is a change from the practice of the last several years, when gates opened for all games two hours to game time. For some who like watching Cubs batting practice, this will eliminate that possibility, though BP for the visitors can still be viewed once the gates open. This is in line with the gate opening time for most other MLB teams.

The team is also opening a new “terrace” that will have food and drink offerings behind the terrace seating in right field. This will be located on the roof of the new sports book that’s still under construction at Wrigley Field.

There will also be a new trophy room inside Wrigley Field, located near the main entrance at Clark & Addison, adjacent to the entrance for suites. The 2016 World Series trophy will be located there, open on gamedays only.

The team says tickets are still available for Opening Day. There will be a flag presentation on the field led by Cubs season ticket holders, and the seventh-inning stretch will be led by Pat Hughes, who will also throw a ceremonial first pitch.

It all starts one week from today!