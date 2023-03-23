Nelson Velázquez is among 10 Cubs roster cuts

I had hoped Nelson Velázquez might be the guy filling in for Seiya Suzuki while Suzuki recovers from his oblique injury.

It'll be someone else, because Velázquez has been optioned to Triple-A Iowa as one of 10 roster cuts announced today.

In addition, nine non-roster invitees have been assigned to minor league camp: right-handed pitchers Nick Burdi, Manuel Rodríguez and Cam Sanders; left-handed pitcher Brendon Little; catcher Dom Nuñez; infielders Sergio Alcántara, David Bote and Matt Mervis; and outfielder Ben DeLuzio.

The Cubs spring roster now consists of 41 players, as follows: 24 pitchers (six non-roster invitees and two on the 60-day injured list), three catchers (one non-roster invitee), eight infielders, four outfielders (one non-roster invitee) and two infielder/outfielders.