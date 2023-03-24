Cubs vs. Rangers at Mesa preview, Friday 3/24, 3:05 CT

The Cubs are a split squad today, but the other game is a night game at Goodyear against the Guardians that starts at 8:05 p.m. CT. The recap to this game will also serve as a preview for that game. There will also be a separate StoryStream for the night game because the Cubs are playing two different teams today and tonight.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Swanson SS, Happ LF, Bellinger CF, Mancini 1B, Hosmer DH, Gomes C, Madrigal 3B, Mastrobuoni RF, Vazquez 2B

Nico Hoerner is still out with biceps tightness. That’s Luis Vazquez at second base. He split last year between Tennessee and Iowa.

Rangers lineup:

Semien 2B, Seager SS, Lowe 1B, Jung 3B, Miller DH, Smith LF, Grossman RF, Leon C, Thompson CF

Marcus Stroman will start for the Cubs, his first outing after returning from the WBC. Other Cubs pitchers today: Javier Assad and Cam Sanders.

Andrew Heaney will start for the Rangers. Other Texas pitchers today: Jonathan Hernandez, Will Smith and Dane Dunning.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. If you miss the live TV broadcast, there will be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 11 p.m. CT. No radio/audio for this game.

