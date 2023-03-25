Cubs vs. Angels at Tempe preview, Saturday 3/25, 2:10 CT

A reminder that this game will, in fact, start at 2:10 p.m. CT (12:10 Arizona time). That’s because this is the Angels’ final Cactus League game. They will be leaving after the game for southern California, where they will play their traditional preseason “Freeway Series” against the Dodgers.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner 2B, Rios 1B, Wisdom LF, Gomes C, Tauchman CF, Madrigal 3B, Morel 3B, Mastrobuoni SS, McKinstry DH

Angels lineup:

Adams LF, Phillips CF, Rengifo RF, Cabbage 1B, Fletcher SS, Thaiss C, Jones 3B, Calabrese DH, Palencia 2B

Roenis Elias will start for the Cubs.

Sam Bachman will start for the Angels.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There’s a radio broadcast on 670 The Score. Marquee will be using the Angels broadcast feed for this game.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Our SB Nation Angels site Halos Heaven has been dormant for about a year, so instead I’m going to recommend visiting the Angels site Crashing The Pearly Gates, which is run by folks who used to be with SB Nation. As always, if you do go there to interact with Angels fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 2:05 p.m. CT and 3:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.