Go get ‘em, Roenis.
In This Stream
Cubs vs. Angels Saturday 3/25 game threads
- Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Angels, Saturday 3/25, 2:10 CT
- First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Angels, Saturday 3/25, 2:10 CT
- Cubs vs. Angels at Tempe preview, Saturday 3/25, 2:10 CT
More From Bleed Cubbie Blue
- The Cubs have made some changes in the bleachers
- Cubs 11, Diamondbacks 1: Good pitching and patient hitting
- Wrigley Field gates will open 90 minutes to game time in 2023
- Nelson Velázquez is among 10 Cubs roster cuts
- Outside The Confines: Spring Training blues
- Baseball history unpacked, March 24
Loading comments...