Cub Tracks is good for more

All the #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Good for more than wrapping fish, anyway. Roster Jenga speculation continues as the final weekend of Spring Training is underway. Indeed, the games start for real Thursday...

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Indeed, the games start for real Thursday...

Cub Tracks wants not to see beer bat snakes. But it’s probably inevitable. Still, I’d rather see hat shots.

Marcus Stroman looks ready to go. Javier Assad looks decent. He’ll probably find a spot in the pen. Luis Vazquez had quite a day. Maybe we’ll see him again.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

