Cub Tracks is good for more

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Cubs win! Five in a row!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 24, 2023
Final: #Cubs 5, Rangers 3. pic.twitter.com/BXVsQZInAA
Indeed, the games start for real Thursday...
Cub Tracks wants not to see beer bat snakes. But it’s probably inevitable. Still, I’d rather see hat shots.
Marcus Stroman looks ready to go. Javier Assad looks decent. He’ll probably find a spot in the pen. Luis Vazquez had quite a day. Maybe we’ll see him again.
That’s the defense we’ve been talking about all winter!— CHGO Cubs (@CHGO_Cubs) March 24, 2023
pic.twitter.com/32quD8Uhcy
Have yourself a day, Luis! pic.twitter.com/5Xp9PRYeGr— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 24, 2023
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Honored to be singing The National Anthem for The Chicago Cubs on Opening Day #GoCubsGo #Cubs @Cubs pic.twitter.com/YWuVBvM51w— John Vincent (@JohnVincentLive) March 23, 2023
Speaking of Javier Assad ...— Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) March 24, 2023
Check out this week's #Cubs Weekly Podcast — it's pretty sick:
- @MLBastian and I talk lots of Cubs
- We also talk lots of Angels
- & a first, all-Spanish interview with Assad!
Apple: https://t.co/kQDHXgzq7S
Spotify: https://t.co/mfb0KFZvuO
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Chicago Cubs valuation at Forbes has eclipsed $4 Billion. “... from $3.8 billion last year to $4.1 billion this year.” Alex Shapiro also reports.
- Clay Snowden (Just Baseball*): Chicago Cubs 2023 Season Preview. “The Chicago Cubs added a new face of the franchise in Dansby Swanson, but need a lot to break right around him to contend in the NL Central.”
- Larry Hawley (WGN-TV*): New burgers, beer bats, trophy room: See what’s new at Wrigley Field in 2023. “They also announced a few new food options along with a special “Billy Goat Tavern” for the first homestand.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Why this Cub will not be at Opening Day. “First opener I’m missing,” he said. “It’s going to be awful.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune*): Chicago Cubs rotation picture appears clear after another strong performance from rookie Hayden Wesneski. “They’re both great teammates and good dudes, and I couldn’t ask for better competition,” Wesneski said. “I want all three of us to make it, but that’s not how this game works.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Swanson won’t let contract add pressure to first Cubs season. “The biggest struggle with spring,” Swanson said, “is not getting caught up in, like, ‘Oh, am I getting hits or am I not?’”
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Cubs bench guy playing himself out of a job. “It would be fine if McKinstry was driving the ball all over the park in spring training, but he often looks overmatched at the plate.”
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Dark Horse Candidate making late push to be on Cubs Opening Day roster. “He’s 4-for-12, with five walks...” He’s NOT Esteban Quiroz.
- Jesse Rogers (ESPN*): Cubs’ Cody Bellinger looking to play like an MVP again. “I’m as healthy as I’ve been at any time recently,” Bellinger said. “I’m in a good place.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Could Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki return from oblique injury sooner than expected? “Obviously, I want to be out there as soon as possible,” Suzuki said. James Neveau is on this as well.
- Jim Callis (MLB.com*): Need for speed: Each team’s fastest prospect. “Cubs: Zach Davis, OF (Not ranked among Top 30).”
Food for Thought:
Was Stonehenge A Giant Calendar? The Truth Is Perhaps More Difficulthttps://t.co/XUHRctrKib pic.twitter.com/pl8msUYWjd— IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 24, 2023
We still have no idea what's behind them. https://t.co/60HBmOEpnF— Futurism (@futurism) March 24, 2023
Toot, toot. https://t.co/9br5dMxP2m— IFLScience (@IFLScience) March 24, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...