Cubs vs. Royals at Mesa preview, Sunday 3/26, 3:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner 2B, Swanson SS, Happ LF, Wisdom 3B, Mancini DH, Bellinger CF, Hosmer 1B, Morel RF, Barnhart C

Royals lineup:

Garcia SS, Taylor 2B, Pratto 1B, Gentry RF, Cross CF, Loftin 3B, Bradley LF, Fermin C, Jensen DH

Justin Steele will start for the Cubs. Other Cubs pitchers today: Tyler Duffey and Mark Leiter Jr.

Ryan Yarbrough will start for the Royals. Other K.C. pitchers today: Carlos Hernandez and Mike Mayers.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. No radio/audio today. If you miss the live broadcast, there will be a rebroadcast on Marquee at 8 p.m. CT.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation Royals site Royals Review. If you do go there to interact with Royals fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.