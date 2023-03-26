Cub Tracks’ tweetstormy weather

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Hayden Wesneski is in the rotation. Adrian Sampson is going to look for Delilah in Iowa. Javier Assad might still get some bullpen.

Patrick Wisdom with a BLAST pic.twitter.com/zs5WtV9TYD — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 25, 2023

David Ross has named Hayden Wesneski the 5th starter. pic.twitter.com/aTdK1j0D7R — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 25, 2023

Wesneski, who won 5th rotation job, looked emotional, paused 8 seconds before answering a Q about Sampson & Assad:



"They're good human beings. I'm glad to be on their team. It's one of those things where this is a tough spot to be in. I've learned a lot from Adrian and Assad." — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 25, 2023

Adrian Sampson has been optioned to Triple-A Iowa. Vinny Nittoli reassigned to minor-league camp. #Cubs roster is at 39. — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) March 25, 2023

Seiya Suzuki (left oblique) taking normal BP on field this morning. Last swing in this round was a homer to left-center. pic.twitter.com/ID4xfQWE7V — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 25, 2023

There aren’t elite 3B options (either internally or externally) on the horizon. Edwin Ríos having a quality 2-3 WAR season could be a nice bridge to building the position long-term.



pic.twitter.com/3dFgCUGoTu — Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) March 25, 2023

Ross, on Morel this morning:



"He brings that intangible of like a real power threat. Balancing swing-and-miss vs. contact, and how that bench role suits him, is something that we're all trying to work through and what kind of the roster implications of everything is." https://t.co/wC9wKWxCSL — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 25, 2023

