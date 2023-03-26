Cub Tracks’ tweetstormy weather

Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Hayden Wesneski is in the rotation. Adrian Sampson is going to look for Delilah in Iowa. Javier Assad might still get some bullpen.
Patrick Wisdom with a BLAST pic.twitter.com/zs5WtV9TYD— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) March 25, 2023
David Ross has named Hayden Wesneski the 5th starter. pic.twitter.com/aTdK1j0D7R— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 25, 2023
Wesneski, who won 5th rotation job, looked emotional, paused 8 seconds before answering a Q about Sampson & Assad:— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 25, 2023
"They're good human beings. I'm glad to be on their team. It's one of those things where this is a tough spot to be in. I've learned a lot from Adrian and Assad."
Adrian Sampson has been optioned to Triple-A Iowa. Vinny Nittoli reassigned to minor-league camp. #Cubs roster is at 39.— Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) March 25, 2023
Loud noises coming off the bat of Seiya Suzuki today at camp. #Cubs | @WatchMarquee https://t.co/uyHMiJDtQL pic.twitter.com/KLmN4HtAw5— Scott Changnon (@ScottyChags) March 25, 2023
Seiya Suzuki (left oblique) taking normal BP on field this morning. Last swing in this round was a homer to left-center. pic.twitter.com/ID4xfQWE7V— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 25, 2023
There aren’t elite 3B options (either internally or externally) on the horizon. Edwin Ríos having a quality 2-3 WAR season could be a nice bridge to building the position long-term.— Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) March 25, 2023
pic.twitter.com/3dFgCUGoTu
Ross, on Morel this morning:— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 25, 2023
"He brings that intangible of like a real power threat. Balancing swing-and-miss vs. contact, and how that bench role suits him, is something that we're all trying to work through and what kind of the roster implications of everything is." https://t.co/wC9wKWxCSL
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Marcus Stroman sharp in last start before Opening Day. “Stroman said his slider felt the best it has all spring.”
- Michael Waterloo (The Athletic {$}): NL Central beat writer fantasy roundtable: Jordan Walker’s promise, Cubs closers. “... Fulmer may not be given the title by Ross, but he almost certainly will be the one to rack up saves early in the season.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Assad riding Classic high in push for Cubs’ roster. “It’s been super impressive,” said new Cubs catcher Tucker Barnhart.
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Prospect has big game filling in for Hoerner, Stroman stellar in final tune-up. “That prospect was 23-year-old Luis Vázquez...”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune*): Chicago Cubs 3B prospect James Triantos undergoes knee surgery and will miss at least 6-8 weeks, sources say. “MLB.com ranks Triantos as the Cubs’ No. 12 prospect, while Baseball America has him No. 18.”
- Joshua Burt (Cubbies Crib*): Christopher Morel could be the Chicago Cubs’ X-Factor this season. “Morel continues to show flashes of his talents during spring training.”
Food for Thought:
