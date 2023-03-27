Cubs vs. White Sox at Mesa preview, Monday 3/27, 3:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Hoerner 2B, Swanson SS, Happ LF, Bellinger CF, Mancini 1B, Hosmer DH, Gomes C, Rios 3B, Mastrobuoni RF

White Sox lineup:

Haseley RF, Vaughn 1B, Benintendi LF, Sheets DH, Grandal C, Alberto 2B, Colas CF, Remillard 3B, González SS

Jameson Taillon will start for the Cubs.

Mike Clevinger will start for the White Sox.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. There’s also a radio broadcast on 670 The Score, the last one from the Score before Opening Day. If you miss the live broadcast, there will be two rebroadcasts on Marquee: 7 p.m. CT and 11 p.m. CT.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

Please visit our SB Nation White Sox site South Side Sox. If you do go there to interact with White Sox fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

As we have done in the past, we’ll have a first-pitch thread at five minutes to game time and one overflow thread, 90 minutes after game time. For today, that will be 3 p.m. CT and 4:30 p.m. CT.

These threads will not post individually onto the front page; instead, you can find links to them in the box marked ”Chicago Cubs Game Threads” at the bottom of the front page. There will also be a StoryStream on the front page with all the game thread links, as well as the recap after the game is over. The pitcher photos and regular-season stats will return on Opening Day.

Discuss amongst yourselves.