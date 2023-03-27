Baseball history unpacked, March 27

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: George Magoon, Bill Collins, Johnny Gill, Walter Stephenson, Newt Kimball, Wes Covington, Lynn McGlothen, Vic Harris, Dick Ruthven. Drew Hall, Jaime Navarro, Junior Lake, Eric Stout. Also notable: Miller Huggins HOF.

Today in history:

1003 - Peace deal signed between Henry II, Holy Roman Emperor and the pagan Wends (Slavs).

- Peace deal signed between Henry II, Holy Roman Emperor and the pagan Wends (Slavs). 1513 - Juan Ponce de León and his expedition first sight Florida.

- Juan Ponce de León and his expedition first sight Florida. 1790 - The modern shoelace with an aglet patented in England by Harvey Kennedy.

The modern shoelace with an aglet patented in England by Harvey Kennedy. 1866 - American Andrew Rankin patents the urinal.

- American Andrew Rankin patents the urinal. 1915 - Typhoid Mary [Mary Mallon] is arrested and returned to quarantine on North Brother Island, New York after spending five years evading health authorities and causing several further outbreaks of typhoid.

- Typhoid Mary [Mary Mallon] is arrested and returned to quarantine on North Brother Island, New York after spending five years evading health authorities and causing several further outbreaks of typhoid. 1977 - 583 die in aviation’s worst ever disaster when two Boeing 747s collide at Tenerife airport in Spain.

Common sources:

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.