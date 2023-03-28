Cubs vs. White Sox at Mesa preview, Tuesday 3/28, 2:05 CT

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Madrigal 3B, Barnhart C, Crow-Armstrong CF, Alcántara RF, Caissie LF, Amaya DH, Strumpf 2B, Murray 1B, Vazquez SS

So, two MLB players and the rest minor leaguers. Don’t expect Nick Madrigal or Tucker Barnhart to play more than a couple of innings.

White Sox lineup:

Andrus 2B, Gonzalez RF, Vaughn 1B, Sheets DH, Zavala C, Colas CF, Castillo SS, Gladney LF, Kath 3B

A few more MLB players starting for the Sox than the Cubs.

Drew Smyly will start for the Cubs.

Michael Kopech will start for the White Sox.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. If you miss the live broadcast, there will be two rebroadcasts on Marquee: 7 p.m. CT and 11 p.m. CT.

MLB.com Gameday

Please note that during spring training, Gameday doesn’t usually go pitch-by-pitch as it does during the regular season — usually, it will update after each at-bat.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

